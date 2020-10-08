The Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College celebrates 32 years of service to the nation

Your browser don't support audio player

The Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College is celebrating 32 years of service to the nation. The organization has planned a number of activates in celebration of this occasion.

Ms Nigencia James is PRO at the college.

The Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College then the College of Further Education, was officially opened on September 26, 1988 with Ms. Dulcie Richardson as the first Principal.

The College started the 1988-89 academic year with three divisions. The Division of Teacher Education, the former Teachers Training College, had 58 students; the Division of Technical and Vocational Education and Management Studies replaced the St. Kitts-Nevis Technical College, and had 180 students; and the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies comprised of the Sixth Form at the Basseterre High School, and Adult and Continuing Education classes, and had 452 students. Since then, the College has opened an additional two divisions, the Division of Adult and Continuing Education and the Division of Health Sciences.