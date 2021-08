Theme: HIDDEN GEMS OF ST.KITTS

Transport leaves the MUSEUM 6:00 a.m. sharp

Destination: The hike starts at 6:30am From the foothills of Trinity outside Fairview Inn up to Ottley’s Level and back

REGISTRATION now open, Please contact the St. Christopher National Trust at 465-5584 for registration or email us at schs@sisterisles.kn