Tevin Wilson Charged with Saddlers Murder

Tevin Wilson, age twenty-seven (27) and a resident of Saddlers Village, St. Kitts, has been charged with the Murder of the late Keshawn Carty, who was also a resident of Saddlers Village. The criminal act was committed on June 11th, 2024, in Saddlers Village. Mr Wilson was charged at the Violent Crime Unit at the Stanford Building in Basseterre, St. Kitts.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) expresses its gratitude to all individuals who provided valuable assistance and information that contributed to the progress of this investigation. The cooperation and support of the community played a crucial role in the advancement of the case.

The RSCNPF remains committed to upholding justice and ensuring the safety and security of all residents in St. Kitts and Nevis. We continue to urge anyone with further information related to this case or any other criminal activities to come forward and assist law enforcement in maintaining peace and order in our communities.