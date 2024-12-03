SVG introduces cost of living allowance to support the vulnerable

In a move to provide social support for those struggling with rising living expenses, the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines has launched a Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA) program aimed at easing financial pressures on vulnerable households.

Three thousand households will receive $175 monthly for three months, designed to help offset increasing electricity and food costs.

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves detailed the program’s structure in a recent parliamentary address.

“The COLA will pay 75 dollars of the 175 total directly to the VINLEC accounts of selected recipients to help alleviate the increases in electricity costs that have been caused by the rising fuel cost,” Gonsalves stated.

The remaining $100 will be allocated towards grocery expenses, providing additional financial relief to eligible households.

Eligibility for the program is specifically targeted. “If you are registered in the social registry, and you are not a beneficiary of one of the Beryl Relief Grants and if you are not a beneficiary of the vulnerability grant, or what is called the poor relief programme and if you are not beneficiary of the family support grant…you will have primary eligibility,” Gonsalves explained.

This targeted approach ensures that support reaches those most in need while avoiding duplication of existing social assistance programs.

Households meeting the specified criteria are encouraged to verify their eligibility through local social services offices or government registration systems.