SUSPECTED SUICIDE UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating a suspectedsuicide following a call for assistance at the residence of Mr. Oswald Elliott at NevisStreet, St. Kitts. The assistance request was made on May 23rd, 2023 around 9AM. Uponentry, Emergency Services found Mr. Elliott inside and unresponsive. He waspronounced deceased at the scene by the District Medical Officer. An investigation intothe cause of death will be conducted.The RSCNPF expresses deepest condolences to friends, family members, and all otherswho have been negatively impacted by Mr Elliott’s sudden departure.