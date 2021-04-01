Suspect in Khanice Jackson murder has confessed, says DCP Bailey

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of crime, Fitz Bailey, says the 50-year-old man in police custody in relation to the murder of 20-year-old Khanice Jackson has confessed to the crime.

Bailey made the disclosure in an interview with Nationwide News Network this morning.

According to the DCP, several items believed to be Jackson’s have been found at the man’s home.

Jackson, an accounting clerk of Independence City in Portmore, St Catherine, went missing last Wednesday after leaving home for work. Her body was found at the Portmore Fishing Village in St Catherine two days later.

Bailey said Jackson and the accused lived in the same community and their workplaces were close.

“Based on what we have been told is that, as indicated, he (the accused) used to offer her a ride to work. On that specific morning he did the same but gave a story that he had forgotten a piece of tool at his house, so he returned to collect the tool and I think that’s when the incident happened,” the DCP told Nationwide.

He said it is theorised that Jackson was strangled and the police have found additional material to support that.

A handbag believed to be Jackson’s and her bank card were among items found at the man’s home, Bailey said.