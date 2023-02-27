Suspect charged for USVI’s 8th murder

A50-year-old man has been charged by police on the US Virgin Islands in connection with the murder of Keith Jennings, which occurred on February 24.

The Virgin Islands Police Department reported that it arrested and charged Richardson Dangleben after he called 911 and allegedly confessed to the murder.

Jennings,68, was shot at least once last Friday shortly before 2 pm in the area of Hospital Ground.

He was transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Centre where he died while receiving medical care.

Jennings was the eighth person to be murdered on the US Virgin Islands this year.