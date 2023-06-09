Suriname: Indian official found dead in hotel swimming pool

Suriname law enforcement authorities are continuing their investigations into the death of an Indian protocol officer, whose body had been found in a pool at a hotel on Wednesday.

The authorities said Arun K, 36, was a member of the advanced delegation that had visited the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country in preparation for the June 4-6 visit of the Indian President, Droupadi Murmu.

He was a guest of the hotel where the body was found.

According to the authorities, a preliminary investigation found that he was in the swimming pool with three colleagues and was allegedly giving swimming lessons to them.

The authorities said that the three colleagues left the pool to have lunch before realising that the Arun K was not present.

They found the body lying on the bottom of the swimming pool, raising an alarm with a security guard to retrieve it.

A doctor later pronounced him dead.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has since taken control of the body and an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.