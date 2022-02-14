Super Bowl 2022 final score, results: Rams win first title in 22 years with comeback over Bengals

The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday thanks to — who else? — Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.

LA was dealt a major blow to its offense when wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a left knee injury and was eventually ruled out in the third quarter. Coupled with the Rams struggling in the run game (they finished with 43 yards on 23 carries), that put more of the onus on Kupp.

But as he had done all season, Kupp made a massive timely catch. He made the go-ahead touchdown grab from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter as part of a Super Bowl MVP effort. Kupp finished with eight catches for 92 yards and two scores.

For as big Kupp’s score was, however, Donald’s play on the defensive line was just as key. Donald threw Joe Burrow to the ground on a fourth-and-1, forcing Burrow’s pass to fall incomplete.His impact was felt long before that, though.

He finished with two sacks and two tackles for loss on a night when LA sacked Burrow seven times.

Burrow finished the game with 22-of-33 passing for 263 yards and a touchdown. Tee Higgins had four catches for 100 yards and two scores. Ja’Marr Chase finished with five catches for 89 yards.

The win is the Rams’ first in the Super Bowl since the 1999 season and the first under coach Sean McVay. The Bengals were in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season.

Sporting News tracked live scoring updates and highlights for Super Bowl 56 between the Rams and Bengals. Follow below for complete results from the 2022 Super Bowl in Inglewood, Calif.

FINAL: Rams 23, Bengals 20

9:58 p.m.: The fourth down attempt comes up short as Joe Burrow tries to get rid of it as he’s taken down by Aaron Donald. The Rams will take back over but it’s all academic now as the Rams win this game and are Super Bowl 56 champions.

9:57 p.m.: On third-and-1, the Bengals keep it on the ground with Samaje Perine, who comes up just short. The Bengals take their second timeout with 43 seconds left. If they don’t convert here, it’s over.

9:55 p.m.: Very quickly the Bengals pick up 17 as Burrow hits Ja’Marr Chase and he gets out of bounds to stop the clock. First-and-10 from the 42 upcoming for Cincinnati.

9:55 p.m.: The Bengals drive starts at their own 25. Evan McPherson’s career long is 58 yards.

9:52 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN RAMS. Stafford floats one in to a leaping Kupp who makes the catch over Eli Apple to take the lead with 1:25 left in the game. Rams 23, Bengals 20 as the Bengals take back over with two out of their three timeouts.

9:51 p.m.: Eli Apple gets flagged for DPI in the end zone. First down from the 1 for the Rams.

9:48 p.m.: Offsetting penalties results in a replay of first down and wipes a touchdown off the board. 1:38 left for the Rams, who are trying to score again.

9:48 p.m.: And the Rams get bailed out majorly. The Bengals get called for a defensive holding which makes it an automatic first down. Now first-and-goal from the 4.

9:47 p.m.: It’s very quickly third-and-goal from the 8 for the Rams following two incompletions. Just 1:47 left in the game.

9:43 p.m.: The two minute warning is here with 1:55 left after Cam Akers takes it for 8 yards and a first down. Now first-and-goal for the Rams.

9:41 p.m.: Kupp makes an impressive catch on the run all the way down to the Bengals’ 24 for a gain of 22. Rams near the red zone and look primed to score.

9:40 p.m.: Another third down upcoming. Third-and-2 and Stafford hits Hopkins for another first down. Now first-and-10 from the Bengals’ 49.

9:39 p.m.: McVay’s gamble pays off. Cooper Kupp carries it for 7 and the first down. First-and-10 for the Rams from their 37.

9:38 p.m.: Running clock here with just over 5:30 left and the Rams’ run woes continue. They can’t pick up anything on third-and-1 but McVay keeps the offense on the field.

9:37 p.m.: Third-and-1 upcoming now for the Rams from their 30.

9:33 p.m.: Burrow’s favorite third down target this game Tyler Boyd drops his first pass of the season. Brutal break for the Bengals as Boyd was looking well up-field. They punt and the Rams take back over at their 22 with 6:13 left.

9:32 p.m.: Another third-and-long coming up. The Bengals have given up several sacks on third down and are just 3-for-12 on the night.

9:31 p.m.: Burrow hits Chris Evans on third-and-1 for the conversion. Now first-and-10 from the Cincinnati 39.

9:29 p.m.: The Bengals opt to run the ball to preserve Burrow. Mixon takes it for 12 yards up to the Bengals 28 for an easy first down and then gains 7 after that. Now third-and-1 from the Cincinnati 36.

9:25 p.m.: The two teams trade three-and-outs as Stafford’s pass sails over the head of Skowronek as the Rams punt it away. Bengals ball at their own 16 with 9:58 left.

9:23 p.m.: Van Jefferson hauls it in for 7 for a nice gain on first down. Now second-and-3 from the LA 42.

9:21 p.m.: The Rams take back over at their 35 following the punt.

9:18 p.m.: The Bengals’ third down woes continue. Two-for-11 on the night as Burrow is sacked and stays on the ground after the hit and limps off the field.

9:17 p.m.: Nice grab by Boyd for another first down. He hauls it in for 16 and the Bengals are up to their 33.

9:14 p.m.: On third-and-7 to start the fourth, the Rams can’t cash in and will punt it away from the Cincinnati 49. The Bengals take back over at their own 16. Safe to say OBJ’s absence has been felt.

End third quarter: Bengals 20, Rams 16

9:11 p.m.: The third quarter comes to a close. It’ll be second-and-5 from the Bengals’ 47 for the Rams to start the fourth quarter.

9:09 p.m.: Burrow completes the pass out of the end zone to avoid trouble. Gains 16 and it’s now fourth-and-6 from the 21 as the Bengals punt it away. Rams take back over at their 48.

9:08 p.m.: Back-to-back plays and back-to-back sacks for the Rams. Von Miller levels Joe Burrow easily. Now third-and-22.

9:07 p.m.: Burrow is sacked for the fifth time tonight. Now second-and-12 for the Bengals.

9:03 p.m.: On third down, Stafford is sacked for a loss of 6 and comes up limping off the field. The Rams punt it away and the Rams take over at their 16.

9:02 p.m.: Third-and-7 for the Rams from the 50.

8:57 p.m.: The Bengals will punt it away as Ja’Marr Chase can’t haul it in beyond the sticks. The Rams get great field position as they take over at their 48 with 4:28 left in the quarter.

8:57 p.m.: It’s quickly third-and-13 for the Bengals following a sack after the Rams’ field goal.

8:55 p.m.: Big blow for the Rams is official. Odell Beckham Jr. is now out for the rest of the game.

8:52 p.m.: FIELD GOAL RAMS. Matt Gay nails the field goal from 41 and the Rams cut into the Bengals’ lead. Bengals 20, Rams 16 with 5:58 left in the third.

8:52 p.m.: The Rams try a trick play reminiscent of the Philly Special as Kupp couldn’t complete the pass to Stafford. Here comes the field goal unit.

8:50 p.m.: Another double-digit gain for the Rams. This time it’s Brycen Hopkins for a gain of 16 as the Rams near the red zone with just over seven minutes left.

8:49 p.m.: The chains move again. Stafford hits Kupp for 12 on second-and-9 as the Rams cross midfield to the Cincinnati 43.

8:48 p.m.: Stafford hits Darrell Henderson again, this time for 15 yards to the LA 42. His second sizable catch of the night.

8:46 p.m.: The Rams’ woes running the ball continue. Just 28 yards on 13 carries for them tonight which is 2.2 yards per carry. Stafford’s gain of 7 on the ground is the longest run of the night.

8:43 p.m.: FIELD GOAL BENGALS. Cincinnati extends its lead to seven as McPherson easily drills the 38-yarder. Bengals 20, Rams 13 as Cincinnati cashes in on the turnover. Just over 10 minutes left in the third.

8:42 p.m.: Joe Burrow is sacked on third-and-3. Now fourth-and-12 from the LA 20 and Evan McPherson will come out for his second field goal try of the game.

8:40 p.m.: On fourth-and-1 from the 22, the Bengals’ offense stays on the field and Burrow keeps it himself for 4 yards. First-and-10 now from inside the red zone at the LA 18.

8:39 p.m.: Burrow is hit trying to scramble out of bounds and some pushing and shoving after the whistle, but no flags.

8:35 p.m.: INTERCEPTION BENGALS. Stafford’s pass intended for Skowronek hits off his hands and the Bengals have another interception. Twenty-two seconds in and already a touchdown and a pick for the Bengals. First-and-10 Bengals from the Rams’ 31.

8:33 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN BENGALS. Their choice to defer pays off as Burrow hits Tee Higgins for a 75-yard score just 12 seconds into the second half. Higgins makes contact with Ramsey but no call. Bengals 17, Rams 13 with 14:48 left.

8:32 p.m.: After the halftime show, the second half is underway. The Bengals will start at their own 25.

Halftime: Rams 13, Bengals 10

8:02 p.m.: Some halftime stats before the show gets underway

Total plays: Rams 31, Bengals 30

Total yards: Rams 184, Bengals 155

First downs: Rams 8; Bengals 9

Third down conversions: Rams; 4-for-8, Bengals; 2-for-6

Yards per play: Rams 5.9, Bengals 5.2

7:59 p.m.: Halftime has arrived. You can check out Sporting News’ live coverage of the halftime show here.

7:58 p.m.: Stafford’s pass on third down falls incomplete and they send the punting unit out with 12 seconds left. The Bengals take back over after a touchback. Four seconds left.

7:56 p.m.: Big development for the Rams: Odell Beckham is questionable to return and they call timeout on third-and-1 with 19 seconds left near midfield.

7:53 p.m.: The Rams take over at their own 41 with 30 seconds left following the punt return.

7:51 p.m.: The Bengals can’t get anything going on third down as Burrow is sacked and the Bengals will punt it away.

7:50 p.m.: Cincinnati calls timeout on third-and-6 from their own 25 with 48 seconds remaining in the first half.

7:48 p.m.: First appearance of CJ Uzomah today as Burrow finds him for 6 yards and a first down. First-and-10 from the 21.

7:44 p.m.: INTERCEPTION BENGALS. On third-and-14 and facing pressure, Stafford heaves it down the field looking for Van Jefferson but Jessie Bates III picks it off in the end zone with two minutes left.

7:42 p.m.: On third-and-9, Stafford hits tight end Brycen Hopkins for 16 yards. Now first-and-15 from the Cincinnati 44 as the Rams are flagged for a false start.

7:41 p.m.: Beckham Jr. is in the medical tent with less than four minutes left in the first half.

7:40 p.m.: Bad news for the Rams. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is down after failing to haul in a pass from Stafford on second-and-9. Being tended to by trainers at the moment.

7:37 p.m.: Gains of 6 and 14 for the Rams following the Bengals TD and already the Rams are nearing midfield. First-and-10 from the LA 44 upcoming.

7:32 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN BENGALS. On second-and-goal, the Bengals run a trick play as Joe Mixon throws the touchdown to Tee Higgins for the score. Rams 13, Bengals 10 with 5:47 left in the first half.

7:31 p.m.: On third-and-2 from from the 11, Chase hauls it in for a gain of 4. Now first-and-goal from the 7.

7:28 p.m.: On third-and-6 from the 33, the Bengals are now inside the red zone as Burrow hits Tee Higgins for 14 yards to the LA 19.

7:27 p.m.: Three straight double digit gains for the Bengals. A gain of 10 on a catch by Chase and a gain of 14 on a run by Mixon makes it first-and-10 from the Rams’ 37.

7:25 p.m.: Cincinnati’s first play of the second quarter is an 11-yard pickup by Tyler Boyd. Now first-and-10 from their 36.

7:20 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN RAMS. Stafford hits Kupp wide open in the back of the end zone for an easy score. The Rams go for a fake PAT attempt that’s intercepted. Rams 13, Bengals 3 with 12:51 left in the second.

7:18 p.m.: Another big play for the Rams. This time it’s a 25-yard pass out of the backfield to Darrell Henderson to make it first-and-10 from the Cincinnati 16.

7:16 p.m.: The second quarter starts with an incompletion as Stafford was looking for Kupp. Third-and-11 now for the Rams and Stafford hits Beckham for 35 yards to the Cincinnati 40.

End first quarter: Rams 7, Bengals 3

7:11 p.m.: The first quarter draws to a close. It’ll be second-and-11 for the Rams from their 25 to start the second quarter.

7:10 p.m.: FIELD GOAL BENGALS. McPherson splits the uprights easily as the Bengals finally get on the board. Rams 7, Bengals 3 with 28 seconds left in the first.

7:10 p.m.: On third-and-10 from the 11, the Bengals can’t cash in. Evan McPherson comes out for a 29-yard attempt.

7:07 p.m.: Wow. Huge play for Burrow as he hits Ja’Marr Chase downfield for 46 and a one-handed contested grab. Now first-and-10 from the Rams’ 11 with the Bengals looking to answer.

7:07 p.m.: Cincinnati picks up a first down quickly as Joe Mixon takes it for 14 yards on the ground. First-and-10 from their 43 upcoming.

7:03 p.m.: After the penalty, the Rams go three-and-out as Stafford checks it down to Van Jefferson but it’s not long enough to convert. The Rams punt it away and the Bengals take over at their own 30 on a 20-yard return. Just over two minutes left in the first.

7:00 p.m.: The Rams go play action and Stafford hits Ben Skowronek to the LA 33 for 5 yards but they get driven back 5 on a delay of game call. First penalty of the game and it’s second-and-10 from 28 now.

6:56 p.m.: Following the punt, the Rams take over at their own 29. They scored on their last drive and will look to cash in yet again.

6:56 p.m.: Now third-and-4 for the Bengals and Burrow heaves it up but he can’t hit Chris Evans. This time they’ll punt it away from their own 31.

6:50 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN RAMS. Stafford finds Odell Beckham Jr. who makes an incredible leaping catch to come down with the score. Rams 7, Bengals 0 with 6:22 left in the first.

6:50 p.m.: Rams now officially inside the red zone — first trip for either team. Third-and-3 from the Bengals’ 17.

6:48 p.m.: There’s Cooper Kupp. First catch of the game is a gain of 20 as Stafford hits him on the out route and he puts on impressive moves. Now first-and-10 from the Cincinnati 24 for the Rams.

6:47 p.m.: Now third-and-4 after Stafford goes no huddle, keeps it and scrambles out of the shotgun for 7 and nearly a first down.

6:47 p.m.: The Rams’ second drive starts with a run play for a loss.

6:44 p.m.: Taylor’s decision doesn’t pay off as Burrow’s pass is broken up. The Rams take back over at their 49.

6:43 p.m.: On fourth-and-1 from the LA 49, Zac Taylor keeps the Bengals’ offense on the field.

6:42 p.m.: Burrow finds Tyler Boyd for an 8-yard gain right away and the Bengals are already at midfield.

6:38 p.m.: The Rams’ first drive is a three-and-out after Darrel Henderson is dropped for a loss of 3. Bengals about to take over with excellent field position at their own 42.

6:37 p.m.: First sack of the game comes from Trey Hendrickson and it’s quickly third-and-19 for the Rams.

6:35 p.m.: The first play of the game is a 4-yard run by Cam Akers and then he hauls in a pass for 7 and a first down. First-and-10 from their 36 for the Rams.

6:34 p.m.: Evan McPherson boots the opening kickoff for a touchback. The Rams will start this game at their own 25.

6:27 p.m.: The Bengals have won the opening coin toss and defer. The Rams will start this game with the ball in a matter of minutes.

6:22 p.m.: Mickey Guyton has finished her rendition of the national anthem and that means the coin toss is up next.

6:19 p.m.: If there was any doubt, it looks like the Bengals fans showed out and traveled well.

6:10 p.m.: Both teams officially through the starting lineups. C.J. Uzomah is active tonight for the Bengals but not starting at tight end. That honor goes to Evan Sample.

6:00 p.m.: Now just a half hour out from the start of the game. It’s expected to be around 80 degrees at kickoff, making it one of the hottest Super Bowls on record.

5:57 p.m.: Odell Beckham has broken out since joining the Rams and could be a big factor tonight. His pregame warmups show why.

5:37 p.m.: Some pregame scenes. First up, Cooper Kupp shares an embrace with former Rams wide receivers and QB coach Zac Taylor, now the head coach of the Bengals.

5:30 p.m.: Officially an hour out from the kickoff of Super Bowl 56 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

5:29 p.m.: Final inactives for both teams.

5:18 p.m.: Unsurprisingly, both coaches — Sean McVay for the Rams and Zac Taylor for the Bengals — are in line for contract extensions regardless of the outcome of tonight’s game.

5:14 p.m.: Here are the inactives for the Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

5:02 p.m.: Big news on the injury front for the Bengals. Tight end C.J. Uzomah is officially active. Could become a big target in the passing game if the Rams focus their DBs on Ja’Marr Chase or Tee Higgins.