St Vincent: Shafiqua Maloney appointed as a Sporting Ambassador

Vincentian athlete Shafiqua Maloney has received many blessings in 2024 and it continued during celebrations for the 45th anniversary of Independence of St Vincent and the Grenadines where she was made a Sporting Ambassador.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves during his Independence Day speech at Victoria Park on Sunday evening.

Maloney brought joy and pride to St Vincent and the Grenadines when she finished 4th in the Women’s 800 metres final at the Paris Olympic Games.

The prime minister described Maloney as an amazing athlete of exemplary excellence.

In an online post, Maloney thanked the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines for her appointment. She said: “I will continue to represent you with pride and dignity.”

Here’s the full list of new Ambassadors:

Long-distance runner, Shafiqua Maloney-Sporting Ambassador

West Indies test cricketer, Jomel Warrican-Sporting Ambassador

Former national footballer and coach, Fitzgerald John Hinds King-Sporting Ambassador

National footballer, Oalex Anderson- Sporting Ambassador

Costume bandleader, Alvern “Ali” Cadougan- Cultural Ambassador