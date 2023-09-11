St Vincent joins Morocco in mourning earthquake victims

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has sent condolences to the people of the Kingdom of Morocco following the catastrophic Marrakesh earthquake.

The earthquake, which occurred late on Friday evening, has claimed over 2,000 lives. Over 1,400 people were injured and are being treated at hospital.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 6.8.

The epicentre of Friday’s quake was near the town of Ighil in Al Haouz Province, roughly 70 kilometres (44 miles) south of Marrakech.

In a statement on Saturday night, the Office of the Prime Minister commented: “This is truly a period of mourning for the immediate families, friends and loved ones, and the entire Moroccan people. However, we, here in St Vincent and the Grenadines join with you, our brothers and sisters, to mourn. It is a tragedy that is heartfelt as we are one people. We value the treasured historical, cultural and diplomatic connections of our countries”.

“We, the People of SVG, stand in solidarity with you during this perilous time. We pray for those who lost loved ones, we pray for the health of those over 1,400 in critical condition, and we pray for restoration of the strength and courage needed by all affected to continue to heal and prosper.”