St Lucia’s UWP endorses five new candidates for next election

St Lucia’s Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) endorsed five new candidates who will be contesting seats in the next general election at a National Meeting over the weekend.

According to Party Leader Allen Chastanet, “Last night, we proudly presented five outstanding individuals who have stepped forward to serve and uplift their respective constituencies under the United Workers Party. Each of them brings passion, experience and a deep commitment to positive change.

Leanna “Lady Lee” Johannes is a bold media personality with a bright vision for the people of Vieux Fort South.

Bradley Marcelle Fulgence is a regional business professional and entrepreneur, who will bring his wealth of experience and innovative leadership to Dennery North.

Marcella Johnson is a dynamic businesswoman committed to empowering women and pushing for meaningful progress in Gros Islet.

Elisha Norbert is a teacher, farmer, sports coach and entrepreneur, dedicated to the growth of Micoud North.

Laura Jn Pierre-Noel is a dedicated community activist and entrepreneur, ready to champion the people of Laborie/Augier.

These five future leaders embody the UWP’s mission to restore hope, empower communities and rebuild Saint Lucia. They are ready to stand with you, work for you and fight for a better tomorrow for you. Let’s give them a warm welcome and our full support! The journey to victory starts now!”

In September of last year, the UWP announced five returning candidates—Guy Joseph for Castries South East; Dominic Fedee for Anse La Raye/Canaries; Bradley Felix for Choiseul/Saltibus; Herod Stanislas for Soufriere/Fond St Jacques, and Allen Chastanet for Micoud South.

The party also endorsed two new candidates, Rosh Clarke for Castries Central and Peter Chiquot for Castries East.