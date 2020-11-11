St Lucia records second COVID-19 death

LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
November 11, 2020 in Regional
0 Likes

“Tonight Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the Ministry of Health received confirmation of its second death of COVID-19.

The individual is a 78-year-old male from the Gros-Islet district.

He had presented to a health care facility where he was tested for COVID-19. He was placed in isolation at the Respiratory Hospital and on Saturday, November 7, 2020 results were received confirming a COVID-19 diagnosis.

While at the facility the patient required critical care.

Contact tracing in relation to this case was undertaken and close contacts have been tested and where required, placed in care.

The Ministry of Health extends sympathy to the family of this individual who are going through this loss of their loved one.

This loss is also felt by us within the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health shall provide further updates as more information becomes available.”