St Kitts PM meets King Charles, holds discussion

Prime Minister Terrence Drew recently met with King Charles III at Sandringham Estate, discussing key global issues including sustainability, environment, youth advocacy, and education.

Drew highlighted their shared commitment to collaborative efforts for a more sustainable world, emphasizing the monarch’s dedication to these critical topics.

Prior to the royal meeting, Drew participated in the “Future of Citizenship by Investment” dialogue in London.

Accompanied by Attorney-General Garth Wilkin and Calvin St. Juste, Chair of the Citizenship by Investment Unit, the delegation engaged with stakeholders to strengthen regional citizenship investment programs.

The forum aimed to address concerns and develop strategic approaches to enhance program integrity and sustainability.