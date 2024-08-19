St Kitts & Nevis loses performer Imark to gun violence

St Kitts and Nevis Dancehall and Soca artiste Imark was shot and killed on Sunday.

The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force said they were alerted to gunshots in Molineaux around 5:37am. A team of officers, who responded to the report, found the 36-year-old performer dead at his home.

Imark, whose real name is Krami Morris-O’Loughlin, was shot multiple times.

Police said they recovered “several items of evidential value” while processing the scene.

Imark is the country’s 25th murder victim for 2024.

Following news of Imark’s death, members of the music community sent condolences to his loved ones.

Byron Messia, who is one of the biggest performers coming out of St Kitts and Nevis in recent years, posted a photo of Imark on his Instagram stories with the caption: “Rest Up Me G Dem”.