St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Finally Invited to Join the COVID-19 Taskforce for Consultations

Basseterre, St. Kitts: About 18 months after asking countless times for inclusion, the opposition St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) has finally been invited to join the COVID-19 taskforce in consultations on the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rollout of the ongoing vaccination programme.

The SKNLP has maintained since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that all political parties, organizations, and key institutions should be included in the consultative, planning and response process for managing the pandemic.

The social and economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic have affected all of society, regardless of political associations or affiliations. As such the SKNLP has always expressed interest in supporting the government’s management of the pandemic. In matters which concern public health and the social fabric of this country the SKNLP will always prioritize participation over politics. Therefore, we will take this long-awaited opportunity to contribute to the management of COVID-19.

Importantly, we must ask the questions:

• Why so late?

• Why now?

• Is this a remedial approach for the failed consultative process?

Answers must be provided in attempts to create a transparent “ALL OF SOCIETY APPROACH”.

SKNLP as a party believes and maintains that vaccines are essential. Although we have grave concerns about the current rollout plans, we support vaccination, but maintain it is a personal choice which requires education, sensitization, and consultation.