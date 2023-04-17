St Kitts & Nevis diplomat kidnapped in Haiti

The deputy-general counsel of St Kitts and Nevis was among three people kidnapped by armed bandits in Haiti on Saturday.

According to reports, Harold Marzouka Jr, who is also the CEO of Haiti Plastics, was travelling through the Delmas community in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince with two other businessmen when their convoy was pounced on.

Vehicles belonging to the businessmen were set on fire.

Loop Caribbean News attempted to contact St Kitts and Nevis Foreign Affairs Minister Denzel Douglas for a comment on the incident but our calls were unanswered.

Kidnappings for ransom have increased in Haiti recently as armed gangs seized control of several communities due to political instability in the country.

Haitian-Americans Jean-Dickens Toussaint and Abigail Michael Toussaint were released last week after spending one month in their captors’ custody.

NBC news reported the couple had travelled to Haiti in March to visit sick relatives when they were kidnapped while travelling to Leogan, which is about 27 miles west of Port-au-Prince.