ST. KITTS & NEVIS CONFIRMS AN ADDITIONAL CASE OF COVID-19

As of yesterday, January 1, 2021 the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis confirmed one additional

case of coronavirus disease. The international traveler landed in the Federation on December 27,

2020 from the United States of America (USA). The patient has been in quarantine at one of the

COVID-19 certified hotels since arrival in the Federation. The patient was duly notified and is in

isolation.

This additional case brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 33 with 22

cases for St. Kitts and 11 cases for Nevis. Please note that 31 cases have fully recovered with

zero deaths. There are now two (2) active cases. These patients are stable and are being

monitored.

All front-line workers at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport (RLBIA),

SCASPA and in the hotel and tourism sector continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols

along the corridor of containment between the ports of entry and hotel/accommodation sites.

The Ministry of Health wishes to assure the general public that the following measures are being

taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus:

• in-depth contact tracing to effectively assess the persons with whom the recently diagnosed

cases would have interacted;

• quarantine, monitoring and testing of contacts as indicated;

The Ministry of Health -in particular-and Federal Government in general wish to remind all

citizens and residents that every effort is being made to prevent the spread of this virus locally.

More and more persons are adhering to the COVID-19 prevention and control measures which

include wearing a face mask when in public places, maintaining good hand hygiene, maintaining

physical distance of at least 6 feet from others when in public places and avoiding crowd s and

events. We need to continue doing what is absolutely critical if we are to beat this virus.

Let us work together to maintain and protect the health and wellbeing of the people of the

Federation. May the New Year bless you with health, wealth and happiness!