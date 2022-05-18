St. Kitts Music Festival Treasure Hunt

The organizing committee of the St. Kitts Music Festival is inviting interested persons to register for the Treasure hunt which will be held on Saturday 21st May, 2022, starting at the back of the Old Treasury Building, Port Zante, commencing promptly at 10:00 a.m.

Registration can be done at www.vhcomregistration.com or on the day of the hunt between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

=++=

For further information contact:

VhCommunications & Marketing Agency

Email: vhcommunications@gmail.com

Tel: 869-465-6332