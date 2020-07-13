St Kitts Marriott Update Workers

The result of Government efforts over the last week has resulted in the organization of a meeting on Tuesday July 14th, 2020 with Prime Minister Dr. the Honorable Timothy Harris, Honorable Wendy Phipps, Minister of Labor, and you, our associates.

The details of the meeting are as follows:

Place: St Kitts Marriott Resort in the St Kitts Ballroom

You are invited to attend at the following times:

Group 1: last name A to L from 3pm to 4pm

Group 2: last name M to Z from 4pm to 5pm

Youi are required to wear a mask and all social distancing and sanitation protocols will be enforced.