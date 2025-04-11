St Kitts Govt revokes citizenship of several foreign nationals under CBI programme

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Apr 8, CMC – The St. Kitts-Nevis government says it has revoked the citizenship of 13 people and their dependents as part of the “decisive actions” taken to preserve the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme through which foreign investors are granted citizenship of the twin island Federation in return for making a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of the country.

The CBI programme, which is also being undertaken by the governments in St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and Dominica, has come under scrutiny by the United States and European governments, with some claiming that it provides an opportunity for shady characters to obtain foreign passports.

In a statement, the government said that together with the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) “decisive actions” have been taken “to preserve the integrity and international reputation of the CBI Programme”.

It said following a comprehensive investigation by the Ministry of National Security, Immigration, and Citizenship, the government has issued the Saint Christopher and Nevis Citizenship (Deprivation of Citizenship) Order, 2025, resulting in the revocation of citizenship from 13 individuals and their dependents who were found to have failed to pay the statutory minimum investment required under the CBI Programme, despite having indicated otherwise in their applications.

“The investigation stemmed from a review of 158 redacted applications and contracts with two International Marketing Agents linked to suspicious practices”.

The government said it contacted 158 identified individuals and of these 32 individuals paid their outstanding investment balance, 13 admitted to non-payment of the required sums and took no corrective action, while one individual requested a hearing before a Commission of Inquiry.

It said the remaining individuals are in dialogue with the relevant authority to settle outstanding investment balances.

“After careful consideration, exercising powers under Sections 8 and 10 of the Citizenship Act to issue deprivation orders in March 2025, the Ministry issued the Saint Christopher and Nevis Citizenship (Deprivation of Citizenship) Order, 2025 on the basis of false representation and willful concealment of material facts, and in the interest of the public good”.

It said in tandem with these efforts, the CIU has permanently blacklisted two International Marketing Agents – Latitude Consultancy and RIF Trust – for their role in marketing the CBI Programme “at investment amounts below the statutory minimum and misleading clients, clear violations of the laws governing the Programme.

“Clients of both companies confirmed receiving false assurances of ‘special discounts’. Both entities are now prohibited from all CBI-related activities and cannot present themselves as agents or affiliates of the Programme,” the government said.

It said additionally, it has terminated its investment agreement with MSR Media SKN Ltd and MSR Hotels & Co. Ltd, “following multiple breaches of their contractual obligations.

“These include failures to renovate and operate key hospitality and tourism infrastructure, employ agreed numbers of local citizens, and deliver promised film productions. “Compounding these breaches, the MSR Companies and their principals launched a coordinated international campaign to discredit the Saint Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme and falsely accuse Government officials of local and cross-jurisdictional unethical practices—actions wholly incompatible with a constructive partnership under the CBI framework.”

The government said that it is reiterating “its zero-tolerance policy toward abuse of the CBI Programme and remains resolute in enforcing its regulations to ensure that only credible, compliant investors benefit from citizenship of Saint Kitts and Nevis”.