St.Kitts born Miss UVI is Queen of Black Colleges in the US

ST KITTS, November 15, 2021 – Sandy Point, St Kitts-born Jackiema Flemming, Miss University of the Virgin Islands, was over the weekend crowned Miss National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame 2021-2022 at the 36th Annual Miss National Black Hall of Fame 2021 Pageant in Atlanta, Georgia.

First runner-up went to Richlyn Williams, Miss South Carolina State University; 2nd Runner-up , Diamond Rawlinson, Miss Elizabeth State University; 3rd Runner-up, Michela Walker, Miss Houston-Tillotson University and 4th Runner-up, Janei Dortilus, Miss Fort Valley State University.

Having won the prestigious title of title of Miss University of the Virgin Islands at the 41st annual Miss UVI Ambassadorial Competition on April 24, 2021, Flemming was automatically the educational institution’s delegate to the Competition of Black College Queens. It is held as part of its Annual NBCA Hall of Fame Weekend. This year the theme was: “The Great Gatsby of the 21st Century.”

Although, the 2021 Hall of Fame Weekend marks 36 years of celebrating the distinguished graduates of HBCUs and recognizing their significant contributions to society, the Queen Competition was held separately from the Hall of Weekend events and was aimed at maintaining the integrity of the Queen Competition.

Flemming is no stranger to the stage and pageants.

As the reigning Miss UVI, Flemming serves as a goodwill ambassador for the University locally and abroad during the 2021-2022 academic school year. He role includes but is not limited to participation in UVI’s recruitment efforts and representing the University locally and abroad. She maintains a high visibility on UVI’s campuses on St Thomas and St Croix.

She gets one full year of UVI tuition, including room and board and received several other prizes.

In 2017, entering as Miss National Bank, Flemming was crowned winner of the 2017/2018 Miss National Carnival Swimwear Pageant and was named Most Popular Contestant online.

She also won the Identical Swimwear Segment and the Interview Segment.

In 2015, as Miss World St Kitts and Nevis, Jackiema Flemming represented St Kitts and Nevis at the prestigious 56th edition of Ms World Beauty Pageant in China.

In 2014, she placed second runner-up in the 2014 Miss White Sans Swimsuit Pageant and later that year, representing Miss Lime, Flemming was judged Second Runner-Up in the Miss St Kitts Queen Pageant. She also won the Best Swimwear and Best Evening Wear segments and received the Chairman’s and Ms Photogenic awards.

In 2012, she was one of five African beauties took to the stage with poise and confidence to win the 2012 Miss Roots and Culture Pageant at the Clarence Fitzroy Byrant College (CFBC) hosted by the History and Heritage Club.

As Miss Nigeria, Jackiema Flemming was judged winner, outscoring Miss Libya, Miss Ethiopia, Miss Egypt and Miss Zimbabwe Crystal Duggins for the crown.

Touching the judges with her eloquence and commendable public speaking skills, Flemming was also awarded the prize for Best Roots and Culture Promotional Speech.

In 2011 she was judged second runner up in the Miss Labour Queen Show from a field of eight contestants and won the Best Talent segment with an exciting calypso performance.