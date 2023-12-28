St Kitts and Nevis: Tragic incident at Panorama competition

Hearts are heavy in St Kitts and Nevis after a member of a steel orchestra had a medical emergency while performing at last night’s Panorama competition and later passed away.

The St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee says the performer was a member of the Nevis Community Development Steel Orchestra. He collapsed on stage while the band was performing.

The Commitee says despite immediate medical attention and transportation to the hospital by ambulance, the beloved performer did not survive.

The entire Committee along with the steelpan fraternity is in mourning following this heartbreaking loss.