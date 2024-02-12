St Kitts and Nevis PM ties the knot

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Terrance Drew has introduced the world to his wife Mrs Diani Prince-Drew as the couple got married on Saturday in Barbados.

PM Drew shared the exciting announcement via social media stating:

“It is with a grateful heart that I inform you of my marriage to my wife Mrs Diani Prince-Drew.

The wedding took place in the beautiful CARICOM sister island of Barbados on February 10, 2024, in the presence of God, as the ceremony was officiated by Reverend Fr. David Yarde of the Anglican Church.

The ceremony was attended by my mother, my son and my sisters and the close family members of my wife.

I therefore officially introduce you to Mrs Diani Prince-Drew.

We ask for your prayers and support as we embark on our new life together.”

Diani Prince-Drew is a diplomat and attorney from St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Congratulations have been pouring in over social media for the newlyweds.