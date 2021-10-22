South Africa and India Removed From Travel Advisory but Brazil Remains; Antigen Test Now an Option for Outbound Passengers

The overall management of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis via the National COVID-19 Task Force has led to the opening up of our borders to inbound travellers with little impact on the spread of the virus locally. Mr. Abdias Samuel, Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force indicated during the October 20, 2021, NEOC COVID-19 press briefing that the Federal Cabinet has removed travel restrictions for persons from South Africa and India.

“Effective Wednesday 20th October 2021, the Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis approved the recommendation of the National COVID-19 Task Force to have South Africa and India removed from the travel advisory. However, please note that Brazil remains on a travel advisory for St. Kitts and Nevis. So, therefore, persons travelling from South Africa and India will no longer have any challenges entering into St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Mr. Samuel.

The move to remove these countries from the travel advisory list comes after acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cameron Wilkinson stated that incoming travellers pose little to no threat of an increase of domestic COVID-19 cases. Mr. Samuel further said that outbound passengers will be permitted to use either the PCR-Test or the Antigen Test.

“Today we received information that outbound passengers, who are passengers leaving the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, can now use either the PCR-Test or the Antigen Test keeping in mind the requirements of the ongoing destination. So, if your destination does not require a test that means that you do not have to test; if your destination requires a Rapid Test or an Antigen Test then you are allowed to leave the country with such testing results. This is good news and my understanding is that the CEO of the Tourism Authority will be notifying the various hotels in due course officially,” Mr. Samuel said.

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has been applauded for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ‘Life First’ strategy adopted has ensured that a wide cross-section of stakeholders has been involved in the consultation process as to the way forward living and working amidst the ongoing global pandemic.