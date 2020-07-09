Sources: Kawhi Leonard not traveling with Clippers to Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard did not travel with the team on Wednesday to Walt Disney World for the resumption of the NBA season, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Leonard was given permission by the organization to tend to a family matter and the two-time Defensive Player of the Year and two-time NBA Finals MVP is expected to join the team on campus in a few days, sources said.

The Clippers are scheduled to arrive in Orlando on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-7 forward is having perhaps his best regular season in his first year with the Clippers, averaging career highs in points (26.9) and assists (five) and matching his career-best mark in rebounds (7.3) in 51 games.

The Clippers are 44-20, 5 1/2 games back of the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers, and are among the favorites to win the NBA title (+325 at BetMGM).