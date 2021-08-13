Sources: Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard signs new 4-year deal including player option

LAS VEGAS — Kawhi Leonard signed a new four-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, including a player option, solidifying the star’s future with the team, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The deal is worth $176.3 million, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

The five-time All-Star forward decided to return to his hometown team last week. Over two seasons in Los Angeles, Leonard averaged 26 points, 6.8 rebounds and five assists per game.

Last season, the two-time NBA Finals MVP averaged 24.8 points per game (on 51/40/89 shooting splits) over 34.1 minutes per game before suffering an ACL injury in the Western Conference semifinals. Without Leonard, the Clippers advanced to the Western Conference finals where they lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games.

In the offseason, Leonard had surgery on his partially torn right ACL. There is no timetable for his return, and he is expected to miss a substantial portion of the 2021-22 season.

When Leonard declined his $36 million option to enter free agency, it was expected that he would remain with the Clippers paired with Paul George. George joined Leonard in LA two summers ago and signed a maximum contract extension before the 2020-21 season.

Also in free agency, Los Angeles re-signed guard Reggie Jackson and forward Nicolas Batum and signed forward Justise Winslow. Center Serge Ibaka also opted into the final year of his contract with the Clippers.