Social Security Board Terminated

The Social Security Board has been terminated by the new Social Security Minister the Honorable Eugene Hamilton.

A Social Security source who requested anonymity told Freedom Fm Newsdesk on Wednesday that effective Friday 31st July, the board was terminated in order to make way for the appointment of a new Social Security Board.

Social media platforms were speculating that the terminations had to do with requests for a new stimulus package and to write off the debts of the Development Bank. However, the source indicated that that was nonsense, and not true.

Instead the source confirmed that the new Minister has the legal right to terminate and install a new board based on his mandate.

The old Social Security Board has already served two terms and would normally resign at the advent of a new Minister of Social Security. It is expected that the new board will be appointed this week.