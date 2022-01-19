Social activist Dwyer Astatphan congratulates Parks and Beaches Employees

Social Activist and former government mp in an sknlp administration Dwyer astaphan is congratulating employees of the parks and beaches unit for successfully protesting unfair treatment, unpaid wages and sexual harrasment.On Monday morning, workers of the Parks and Beaches unit marched through the streets of basseterre demanding the removal of supervisor Bill Nisbett. Workers then met with top officials of the ministry of health who after hearing their concerns advised Mr Nisbett to proceed on leave. Astaphan during this weeks commentary which will air on Freedom Fm on Wednesday afternoon highlighted the power of people joining together to fight a common cause.