SKN’s Jahzara Claxton loses CARIFTA Games Heptathlon silver medal

There is heartbreak in St Kitts and Nevis’ camp competing at the 2023 CARIFTA Games in The Bahamas as Jahzara Claxton was stripped of her Heptathlon silver medal.

The youngster received the devastating news today after her blistering performance on the track yesterday.

St Kitts and Nevis Athletics (SKNA) said a protest was launched by one of the competing nations and it was ruled that Claxton violated the lane rules in the Women’s 800-metre race.

She was stripped of the points received in the race and placed 7th overall with 3995 points. It was not a complete loss for Claxton as she is leaving the competition with a National Junior Javelin record. Her throw of 41.36m erased Tesril Nisbett’s effort in 2009 of 39.08m.

“Despite this disappointment, Ms Claxton is still an unstoppable athlete who must be encouraged and celebrated for her accomplishments. We continue to wish Jahzara the best in all of her athletic endeavours,” SKNA said in a Facebook post.