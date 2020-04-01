SKNLP Leader Calls for Extension to Initial Lock Down

Your browser don't support audio player

Former Prime Minister and Political Leader of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party, Dr. Denzil Douglas is calling for there to be an extension to the total lock down in St. Kitts and Nevis from three to 14 days, then quite possibly a further extension to 21 days.

During the weekly broadcast of Ask the Leader on Tuesday, Dr. Douglas further said that the time during the current lock down should be used to test individuals quarantined at home.

He also appealed to the public to adhere to the special regulations in place.