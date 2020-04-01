SKNLP Leader Calls for Extension to Initial Lock Down

LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
April 01, 2020 in National
Dr. Denzil Douglas, Political Leader of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party during his weekly broadcast of Ask the Leader on March 31 2020

Former Prime Minister and Political Leader of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party, Dr. Denzil Douglas is calling for there to be an extension to the total lock down in St. Kitts and Nevis from three to 14 days, then quite possibly a further extension to 21 days.

 

During the weekly broadcast of Ask the Leader on Tuesday, Dr. Douglas further said that the time during the current lock down should be used to test individuals quarantined at home.

 

He also appealed to the public to adhere to the special regulations in place.

