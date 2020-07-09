SKNLP boycotts Wednesday’s formal opening session of St Kitts-Nevis National Assembly

Basseterre, St Kitts, July 8, 2020 – The opposition St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) said it will boycott Wednesday’s formal opening of a new session of the St Kitts and Nevis National Assembly as it marks the “beginning of the reign of an oppressive and illegitimate regime.”

“This decision was taken after thoughtful and careful deliberation based on the assessment of the massive malpractices that tarnished the political environment of the June 5, 2020 General Election, which in our view, was neither free, fair nor just. However, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party remains unswervingly committed to representing the people’s concerns, desires and aspirations throughout the Federation,” an SKNLP statement said.

It said its two elected Representatives, Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley (St Christopher 1 (East Basseterre) and Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas (St Christopher 6), “refuse to be complicit in sanctioning a system of apparent election-rigging and voter suppression that has been established, promoted and protected by the illegitimate Harris-led coalition regime. In the face of the rampant corruption, massive fraud, widespread irregularities and allegations of bribery, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party intends to send a strong message that “Democracy Matters” and we will not stand by and allow such practices to become the norm in our voting and election processes here in St. Kitts and Nevis. ”

The Party noted that six election petitions have been filed in the St Kitts High Court challenging the return results returned in St Christopher 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 with a clear view to trigger fresh elections so that the true will of the people can be determined.

“We insist that the conduct of the June 5th General Election represented a miscarriage of justice and democracy. It denied the participation of properly constituted international observer missions to independently monitor the voting process. These and other practices gravely compromised due process and distorted the electoral results,” said the SKNLP statement.

It disclosed that the Dr Douglas, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Leader held an audience with His Excellency the Governor General Sir Tapley Seaton and is still awaiting the settling of certain outstanding matters relating to the effective operations of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition.

“These matters were not resolved during the last Parliamentary Session and must be addressed and corrected if the Office of the Leader of the Opposition is to function effectively. The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, as a single Party, with a clear vision, still commands the majority of votes vis-à-vis other political parties and, as such, must ensure that the people’s representation is not compromised. In order to adequately and successfully represent the interests of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Parliamentary Opposition must be furnished with a well-financed and functional Office of the Leader of the Opposition,” the statement added.

“The SKNLP will not rest until the will of the people prevails and democracy is restored to our blessed Federation,” it concluded.