SKNLP Asserts Deception from TUG

Hon. Marcella Liburd, constituency representative for number 2, and deputy leader of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), has taken a trip down memory lane, reminding the electorate of some of the promises of the Team Unity Government ahead of the dissolution of the Parliament and general elections.

While at a virtual meeting on Sunday night, she named four items the administration said it would adjust if it led the country, during the campaign leading up to the 2015 election. According to her, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis were deceived.