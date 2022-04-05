SKNLP Announces New Candidates

The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) in a massive rally held on Sunday 3rd April announced our two new candidates for the upcoming election. Mr. Samal Duggins and Ms. Marsha Henderson were named as the two new SKNLP candidates who will be representing Constituencies 4 and 2 respectively.

Mr. Samal Duggins has been involved in the entertainment and creative arts industry for several years as an accomplished poet, rapper, song writer, music producer, and television personality whose credentials include penning the UNESCO Small Islands Voice global theme song, performing on the St. Kitts Music Festival, hosting the St. Kitts Visitor Channel, and founding the immensely popular Island Xpressions Poetry and Open Mic Night.

Mr. Duggins referred to his call to service as divine and spoke of his desire for transformation of the Arts in St. Kitts & Nevis, stating, “something divine keeps pulling me back to the great people of #4 and the only conclusion that can be made is that there is a much bigger purpose to be fulfilled and a higher calling to answer. I stand with, and I stand for every creative, every singer, every dancer, every model, every musician, and every poet who was ever told that your passion is nothing more than a hobby. Let us all work together and use our creative energy to transform this great country of ours into something the world has never seen. Let us transform this country of ours, St. Kitts & Nevis into the country of our dreams.”

He added, “I stand with, and I stand ready to elevate every farmer and every fisher who has been berated and stigmatized as low skilled unintelligent and dirty, let us show the world your true value. I stand with our food heroes for you are the true heroes. I stand ready.” In 2017, Mr. Duggins added the title farmer/food hero to his resume when he founded the award winning Montraville Farms and was later recruited by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve on its Agricultural Advisory Committee. In 2021 he was named the Man of the Year in Agriculture by the Ministry of Gender Affairs.

Ms. Marsha Henderson, a well-known lawyer within the federation and women’s advocate can be described as a natural leader. She began her journey in advocacy at an early age working with the young men of the Harris’ home and continues to advocate for the vulnerable boys, girls, and single mothers. Ms. Henderson is the founder and principle of Henderson Law Chambers where she has operated her own private practice since January 2010 in the areas of civic litigation, criminal litigation, and family law. She is a fierce defender of the common man and woman and is ready to serve the people of Central Basseterre.

“This is the time that we need more than ever serious leadership committed to putting our people first. That is why comrades I personally align with the principles and values of the SKNLP, principles of servant leadership, integrity, creativity, innovation, and accountability. Indeed, I am proud to be joining this dynamic team of individuals who will work closely to transform our country and who will continue to work to modernize our country and move it forward…I will be a part of a united cabinet, working together towards one vision and speaking with one voice.” Ms. Henderson stated as she accepted the great task of servant leadership as the new candidate for Central Basseterre.

The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party has proven its commitment to the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis, its membership, and supporters. The SKNLP is committed to providing access and equity to ensure all may be empowered. Our party is reinvigorated, refocused, and ready to move forward with one vision and one voice.