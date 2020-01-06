SKN Sugar Girls Headed To Texas For Olympic Qualifiers

In two weeks the senior national female football team the Sugar Girls will be heading to Texas to begin their historic journey in the CONCACAF final-round qualifiers for the 2020 Olympic Games.

St. Kitts and Nevis was a huge surprise when they defeated Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 at the CFU regional qualifying tournament group stage in October to emerge at the top of the five-team Group A.

In an interview with Freedom FM Corneil Williams, head of delegation for the Sugar Girls, explained that the team will compete in Group B against Canada, Mexico, and Jamaica. Group A consists of Costa Rica, Panama, Haiti, and the USA.

“This is very big thing for team St. Kitts and Nevis; it’s the first time we’ve gotten this far. We’re in the elite top eight countries in the entire region, so it’s a very big thing for us. We are small but we can do great things.

“It speaks volume for the local female football program. Persons like Phoenetia and Kyra have been leading the way not just in playing on the field but being leaders and mentors to the players on and off the field. We are building and growing and getting better and better so this is just the start of what is to come for football in St. Kitts and Nevis and women in particular.”

One of the team captains Phoenetia Browne says it was no surprise that they beat Trinidad as the team had been getting better and better.

“We’re all excited about the results in Trinidad. Last year when we played for the World Cup Qualifiers we knew we were getting better and to the level where we could beat them and other teams of that stature so coming up against Trinidad again we knew what we could do and we did it. It was a great tournament for us and now we’re back to business getting prepared for the next round.”

She says there’s more excitement than fear as they prepare to face the heavy hitters in the next round.

“I think we’re all excited about going into the semifinals. Yea we are underdogs but that’s the fun part about it. It’s eleven versus eleven so anything can happen. I think we have the talent and we’ve been preparing mentally and physically over the past few months so I think it’s going to be a good experience for us.”

Co-captain Kyra Dickinson however says there is definitely some anxiety competing at this level for the first time.

“It is definitely nerve-racking because we’ve never been there before but we’re here for a reason and once we get out there I think it will be like a normal game for us.”

She said despite the team not playing together as a squad all year- round, there is a level of familiarity and cohesion that allows them to play well with each other.

Local footballer 17-year-old Christi-Anne Mills is one of the younger members of the Sugar Girls. She says the progress the team has made this year will hopefully show young female footballers that they too can make it far in the sport.

Co-captain Brittney Lawrence says the outpouring of support from fans has helped the team’s confidence as they prepare for this difficult round.

She and the rest of the team says “We’re headed to Tokyo!”

The tournament will take place from Jan. 28-Feb. 9. Group A will compete in Houston and Group B will compete in Edinburg, Texas. The top two teams from each group advance to the semifinals in Carson, California. Each semifinal winner will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics Games in July.