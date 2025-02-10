SKN: Plans revealed for a new climate-smart hospital

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has unveiled plans for the construction of a state-of-the-art general hospital that aims to revolutionize healthcare on the island.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, who also serves as the health minister, emphasized that health is a “right, not a privilege,” and underscored the government’s commitment to modernizing the nation’s healthcare system.

In his address at the unveiling ceremony, Dr Drew explained that the new hospital would bring St Kitts and Nevis to the forefront of modern healthcare, providing citizens with access to high-quality medical services while addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

The new facility is being designed to withstand the extreme weather conditions that increasingly affect the Caribbean, including Category 5 hurricanes.

Dr Drew further stated that the rehabilitation of the current Joseph N. France (JNF) Hospital would be financially unfeasible, making the construction of a new hospital the best option. E said the new facility will be “fit for purpose” and built to the highest standards of safety and resilience.

The prime minister highlighted that the project would create hundreds of jobs at varying skill levels, contributing to the local economy. The hospital will be constructed entirely by local labour, offering significant employment opportunities for residents he said.

The Government of Taiwan is also lending its support to bring this ambitious project to fruition.