SKN Athletics is pleased and proud to announce Mr. Kim A. Collins as our first ever Track and Field Ambassador

Our 2003 World Champion continues to be a household name in track and field globally. His tenure in track and field on a global level has spanned over 20 years.

Mr. Collins holds a personal best and national record of 9.93 seconds for the 100m. He is still the only man over 40 years to have broken the 10 second barrier as well as his 6.47 seconds in the 60m is a world record for athletes over the age of 35.

Mr. Collins will be instrumental in his new role as we seek to bring about a newness through global sponsorship to track and field.