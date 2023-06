The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is confident it can maintain its track record of having a high detection rate for murders in 2023.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Andre expressed his confidence in RSCNPF’s officers as he confirmed today that only two arrests were made in connection with the 16 murders recorded this year.

This is a detection rate of 12.5 per cent

Last year, RSCNPF had a 73 per cent detection rate.