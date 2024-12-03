SKN: 16 semi-finalists chosen for Carib Senior Calypso Monarch

Sixteen calypsonians have been selected to move forward to the much-anticipated Carib Senior Calypso Monarch Semi-Finals, scheduled for December 12th.

These semi-finalists earned their spots after impressing judges in the elimination round, showcasing the rich talent and dynamic performances of calypso music in St. Kitts.

Organisers of the event, a highlight of the annual Sugarmas Festival, say it promises to bring a celebration of culture and artistry to the stage.

With the competition heating up, each of the 16 semi-finalists is vying for a chance to claim the coveted Calypso Monarch title.

The semi-finals will take place at the Warner Park Stadium on December 12th, as part of the ongoing Sugarmas festivities.

The finalists are:

Big Lice

2. Issa Kamal

3. Drewzy

4. Lady Carens

5. Queen Kibi

6. iSour Sop

7. Lady Diva

8. Mighty Freddy

9. Hollywood

10. Queen Singing Jackie

11. Invincible

12. Empress Lyrics

13. Green Tea

14. Mighty Kinta

15. King Honesty

16. Badman Polo

Alternate: Mighty Godfrey