Skerritt thrilled as Windies poised for NZ tour

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) — West Indies will tour New Zealand at year end for two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals, their second series this year following the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed Monday the Caribbean side would undertake the November 27 to December 15 series after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) received the thumbs-up from Government there to host the tour.

New Zealand has been one of the most successful nations in managing the pandemic, with just under 1500 confirmed infections and 25 deaths, and CWI President Ricky Skerritt said the regional board was happy to undertake the assignment.

“We are pleased to be able to fulfil our obligation to tour New Zealand as we continue to get our International Cricket Council (ICC) Future Tours Programme back on track, in spite of the financial difficulties we face,” Skerritt said in a release.

“I want to thank CWI CEO Johnny Grave and Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams, and their operations team, for successfully partnering with NZC to make this tour possible.

“Earlier this summer, in collaboration with the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), we restarted international cricket, globally. Fortunately, that England tour included the successful testing of safety protocols which we expect will be the standard for all international cricket tours.

“COVID-19 has created a most challenging period for cricketers and fans alike, with all the schedules being adjusted and amended. We see this tour as another timely opportunity to keep our players working and our fans entertained.”