The St. Kitts Electricity Company, SKELEC, is encouraging all persons to submit an application for defered payments on bills because of the CoVID19 pandemic.

Communications Manager Patrice Harris outlined the process on Monday (April 20) in an interview with FreedomFM.

While some situations may be different, all are advised to submit an application and cases will be looked at on a case by case basis