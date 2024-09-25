SKELEC IS FORGING PATH TO MAKE ELECTRICITY GRID MORE RESILIENT

The St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC), in its ongoing efforts to strengthen the electrical grid, has enlisted the services of Power Ventures, a top North American power generation and asset management firm, to assess and identify gaps in the grid’s infrastructure.

The collaboration has already produced three draft reports from Power Ventures. These include an assessment of the transmission and distribution efficiency, a barrier assessment for grid upgrades and tariff structures, and recommendations for building codes to enhance energy efficiency. Each report outlines key areas for improvement, helping to pinpoint where interventions are needed to optimise the grid and ensure long-term reliability.

The overarching goal of this initiative is to support the development of climate-resilient infrastructure and promote low-emission growth. This plan aligns with the Federation’s commitment to achieving a 61% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, as outlined in the United Nations’ Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), setting the path for sustainable energy solutions.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, the Honourable Konris Maynard said, “The insights provided by this assessment will be instrumental in guiding the successful implementation of our policy and action plan, ensuring that we consider all technical, economic and environmental factors associated with the integration of electric vehicles into our energy sector.”

In response to some challenges faced by the grid, SKELEC has been taking proactive measures by acquiring temporary rental generators to bridge the gap in power supply while also going through the process of acquiring new permanent dual-fueled generators, which will enhance the reliability and flexibility of the power supply.