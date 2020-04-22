LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
On Air: 869-465-6474 / 0546 On Air (Mobile): 869-662-1065 Overseas: 305-515-3099 Sales: 869-465-6474 / 466-1064
Home / National / SKELEC Commences LED Street Lighting Project

SKELEC Commences LED Street Lighting Project

April 22, 2020 in National
0 Likes

The main streets of St. Kitts will soon be LED lit as the St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) began the change over of lighting fixtures on Monday (April 20).

Through a loan of US$5,792,000 from the Caribbean Development Bank, the Street Lighting Project is expected to last approximately 1 year in St. Kitts. The project is a federal one, which has already seen NEVLEC, the Nevis Electricity Company, change the lighting fixtures and bulbs throughout the island there.

FreedomFM contacted SKELEC’s Communications Manager, Patrice Harris on Monday for more details of the project.

The LED lights are expected to reduce the electricity company’s overall energy bill by an estimated 44%.

Tags: