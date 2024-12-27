Six Cruise Ships Bring Over 11,000 Passengers to St. Kitts And Nevis in A Single Day

The festive spirit of the Christmas and Carnival Season in St. Kitts and Nevis has reached new heights today, Thursday, December 26, 2024, as six cruise ships are docked, bringing a total of 11,334 passengers to the island. This marks a historic moment for St. Kitts, with the island bustling with activity as it welcomes one of the largest influxes of visitors in its history.

In addition to the cruise ship passengers, St. Kitts is experiencing high hotel occupancy rates and a significant number of returning nationals, all contributing to the vibrant holiday and Carnival celebrations. The influx underscores the island’s reputation as a premier destination for culture, relaxation, and entertainment during the festive season.

Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, expressed her enthusiasm for the milestone.

“Today’s remarkable visitor numbers are a testament to the growing appeal of St. Kitts as a leading Caribbean destination,” said Minister Henderson. “The combined excitement of the Christmas and Carnival celebrations provides a unique opportunity to showcase our culture, hospitality, and breathtaking landscapes.”

Visitors are encouraged to explore the island’s rich offerings, including historical landmarks such as Brimstone Hill Fortress, the scenic St. Kitts Scenic Railway, and the vibrant Carnival events showcasing the island’s music, dance, and culinary delights.

The Ministry of Tourism, along with local businesses and vendors, has made extensive preparations to ensure that all visitors enjoy an unforgettable experience. From local craft markets to excursions and cultural displays, today’s visitors have a wide range of options to immerse themselves in the warmth and vibrancy of St. Kitts.

The influx of visitors also presents significant economic opportunities for the island. Vendors, taxi operators, and tour guides stand to benefit as they provide services to thousands of eager explorers.

Minister Henderson said that as St. Kitts continues to welcome visitors throughout the Carnival season, the Ministry of Tourism remains committed to promoting sustainable tourism while maintaining the island’s charm and natural beauty.