Sir Seaton grateful for opportunity to service St Kitts & Nevis

Former Governor-General, Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, has thanked everyone who assisted him in serving the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

Seaton,73, demitted office on January 31st, as the fourth governor-general of St Kitts and Nevis since 2015.

He was replaced by Marcella Liburd, who is the first woman to be governor-general of St Kitts and Nevis.

In a statement, the former head of state said: “I take this opportunity to express sincere thanks and appreciation to all who have assisted me in the discharge of my duties. This has been a fulfilling experience coming as it does after having served for fifteen years as the first Attorney General of Independent Saint Christopher and Nevis.”

“I am also grateful to the persons who have assisted me in this journey including my Family, Medical Professionals and the Security Services and all who have been very supportive of my efforts to build on the structure of Government House and its surroundings to ensure access to the People’s House and to facilitate all activities of the Office of the Governor-General.”

Seaton concluded by wishing Liburd a successful tenure.