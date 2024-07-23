Sint Maarten: Arrest made in fatal shooting of OMC leader’s wife

The Prosecutor’s Office of Sint Maarten said a “person of interest” has been arrested in connection with the July 17 shooting that left Oualichi Movement for Change (OMC) leader Olivier Arrindell injured and his wife Sabine dead.

In a statement, the prosecutor said: “This arrest marks a significant step forward in the ongoing investigation into the late night shooting that claimed one life and saw two others injured.”

“Due to the sensitive nature of this case and to preserve the integrity of the investigation, no further information will be disclosed at this time.”

Both the Prosecutor’s Office and Police Force of Sint Maarten thanked the public for their cooperation with law enforcement in the matter.

Arrindell and his wife were attacked by an armed assailant while in the Cupecoy area.

In an address to the nation on July 18, Prime Minister Dr Luc Mercelina said there was no indication the shooting was politically motivated.

The prime minister assured that the authorities are diligently working to investigate the horrific crime, which he described as a dark spot in the nation’s history.

He said the investigation’s conclusion will determine the exact motivation.

“I assure you we will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of justice, the police are actively seeking those responsible for this act and they will be held accountable for their actions,” said the prime minister.

“I want to explicitly state violence has no place in our political discourse and no place in our society. We must stand united against hatred and division and work together to build a peaceful prosperous future for our citizens,” he added.