Shooting incident in Kingstown leaves five dead in St Vincent

There is anxiety in St Vincent and the Grenadines as a mass shooting in the Harbour Club area of Kingstown left five persons dead on Wednesday night.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has issued a statement called “Commissioner’s Report on Mass Shooting”, which states that the police responded to the incident around 8 pm. Investigations reveal that five persons were fatally wounded. The police processed the scene and are carrying out further investigations into these shootings and other offences.

The members of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force have expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased persons in last night’s shooting and other victims of homicides in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The police force is asking anyone with information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of persons who have committed these crimes and other crimes to provide the police with such information.

This information can be sent via telephone number 911, 999, 4571211 or 4561810 or any police officer who you are comfortable communicating with.

It said the public can be assured that the information would be held to the strictest of confidence as additionally, there are laws in place in St Vincent and the Grenadines to give evidence without their identity being revealed.

This can be done by virtue of The Witness Special Measure Act.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner also addressed information being circulated of other shooting incidents in St Vincent and the Grenadines last night.

The Police Force said this information was checked out and found to be false. There was no shooting in Ottley Hall, Campden Park, Fairbane Pasture or any other part in St Vincent and the Grenadines last night.

Persons are being advised to stop spreading and circulating false information.

The public is reassured that despite the regrettable spate of violence that is currently being experienced in St Vincent and the Grenadines, SVG is still a safe place.

The RSVPF noted one week ago the island concluded a successful, enjoyable and generally adverse incident-free Vincy Mas. Thousands of people enjoyed the carnival and had fun in a safe environment.

The Police Commissioner said the serious crimes that are being committed are by and large committed by a very small group of people against others of the same ilk.

“We advise persons to settle their differences in a more mature, civilise and amicable manner. Also, we strongly advocate that persons respect the rights to life of each other.”

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force added that it is embarking on new methods of policing while utilising the tried and tested police practices.