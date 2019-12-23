Shanika Johnson Of WAHS Wins Talented Teen Pageant

Shanika Johnson of the Washington Archibald High School is the 2019-2020 National Carnival Talented Teen Queen.

From a field of 6 high school teens, the 15 year-old exhibited the spirit of a true Wildcat, winning best onstage interview and best performing talent or her dramatic piece.

1st runner up went to Ashley Wilson of the Charles E. Mills Secondary School, Xyarra Wilson of Basseterre High School took 2nd runner up, and the 3rd runner up position went to Shakira Browne of the Immaculate Conception Catholic School.

ICCS took home best ambassadorial speech and best evening wear, and Shai Ann Tyson of the Gingerland Secondary School won best ambassadorial costume. The other contestant in Sunday night’s pageant was Quniecia Gilbert of Cayon High School.

This year’s National Carnival Talented Teen pageant was held under the theme Encouraging Responsible Waste management.

Sunday night also saw the hosting of the Sugar Mas 48 Teenage Calypso Competition. Taking the crown for a second consecutive year was Terron Webb aka King Invincible of Nevis with 379 pts. Mighty J took 1st runner up, second runner up went to King Akedo and King Simply Mighty copped the 3rd runner up position.

The Sugar Mas action continues on Tuesday night with the 2019-2020 Groovy and Power Soca Monarch competition.