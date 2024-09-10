September 27 declared National Holiday in honour of Olympic champion Julien Alfred: some say it’s not enough

In a historic moment for Saint Lucia, September 27 will officially be declared “Julien Alfred Day,” a national holiday in honor of Julien Alfred, who became the first athlete from the island to win an Olympic gold medal. Alfred made history by claiming gold in the 100 meters with a lifetime best and national record of 10.72 seconds, and also secured a silver medal in the 200 meters at the Paris Olympic Games. No St Lucian athlete had ever won an Olympic medal before her extraordinary achievement.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre made the announcement during a pre-cabinet press briefing on Monday, unveiling the grand celebrations planned for Alfred’s return to the island. Alfred, who has become a national hero, will return to Saint Lucia on September 24 for the first time since her Olympic triumph. A series of events has been organized to mark the occasion, including a motorcade, school rallies, and a mural unveiling, culminating in a national holiday on September 27.

The celebrations will begin on September 24 when Alfred returns to Saint Lucia, where she will be greeted with a motorcade along the East Coast. On September 25, national school rallies will be held at Soufriere Mini Stadium and La Resource Playing Field to celebrate her achievements. The following day, September 26, Alfred will visit The Ciceron Primary School for the unveiling of a mural in her honour, followed by what officials have described as “massive announcements.”

“Julien Alfred Day” will be celebrated with a free concert at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on the evening of the holiday, with Saint Lucians being encouraged to come out in large numbers to honor their national icon.

In response to the Prime Minister’s announcement, citizens expressed their gratitude and pride, while also calling for further recognition of Alfred’s accomplishments. Some suggested that Alfred should be awarded a diplomatic passport and the keys to the city of Castries. Others proposed the establishment of a Julien Alfred Fund for elite athletes and a legacy project aimed at developing sports in Saint Lucia to a world-class level.

Alfred’s achievements have not only brought immense pride to Saint Lucia but have also placed the island on the global athletics map. Her gold and silver medals at the Paris Olympics have inspired a new generation of athletes in Saint Lucia, and the celebrations are expected to be a momentous occasion of national unity and pride.

With the announcement of “Julien Alfred Day,” Saint Lucians are set to celebrate not only Alfred’s success but also the potential of their small island to produce world-class athletes who can compete and succeed on the biggest stages in sport.