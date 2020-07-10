A group of 125 Semester 7 students of Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) returned to the federation on Wednesday afternoon. The students return to campus to complete a vital part of their education before entering the veterinary profession.

According to a press release issued by the the “RUSVM has developed a robust plan for this return, which includes pre-screening for signs of COVID-19.”

Students were tested for COVID-19 immediately before returning to the Federation and again upon arrival into St. Kitts. They were immediately placed in a two-week quarantine period in on campus housing, under physician care and under the supervision of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force and RUSVM security.

Students will be tested for a third time at the end of quarantine. They will maintain social distancing guidelines and utilize personal protective equipment (PPE) once in person instruction begins.

According to Dr Sean Callanan dean of RUSVM “In present times Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine faculty, staff and students are partnering with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to ensure the safety of all.”

The press communique further indicated that the “St. Kitts & Nevis government has been working closely with RUSVM to develop this comprehensive plan. This first step in a thoughtful return will assist the local economy in its recovery during this pandemic and allow us to develop a best practice as we prepare to welcome students and visitors to the island in the future.”